Ex-Bills GM Whaley named NFLPA’s college scouting director

WASHINGTON (AP) Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley is taking over as the NFL Players Association’s director of college scouting.

Whaley will oversee the recruitment, evaluation and selection of draft-eligible prospects to compete at the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He replaces Tony Softli, who left to become the Alliance of American Football’s scouting director.

Whaley was hired Wednesday, a little over a year after being fired by the Bills. He spent eight seasons in Buffalo, including four as GM.

Article continues below ...

The Bills fired him as part of a major organizational shake-up which began with Sean McDermott replacing Rex Ryan as coach.

Whaley has 22 years of NFL scouting experience, including an 11-year tenure with his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.

—

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL