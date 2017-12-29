Even Engram and Sterling Shepard will miss Giants finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Eli Manning is going to be without his top two receivers for the New York Giants’ regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins.

Interim coach Steve Spagnulo said Friday that rookie tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not play on Sunday.

Engram, who leads the team with receptions (64) and TD catches (6), has a rib injury. Shepard, who leads the team with 731 yards receiving, has a neck injury.

Wide receiver Tavarres King will miss his second straight game with a concussion.

Spagnuolo said the defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger, back, ankle), and offensive tackles Ereck Flowers (groin) and Bobby Hart (ankle) are questionable for the game.

Receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris sustained season-ending injuries in October.

