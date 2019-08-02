Eagles sign safety Johnathan Cyprien

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed safety Johnathan Cyprien and released safety Godwin Igwebuike.

Cyprien, a second-round pick in 2013, has started 70 games for the Jaguars and Titans. He missed last season after tearing his ACL.

Cyprien gives the Eagles more veteran depth. Rodney McLeod is returning from knee surgery to play alongside Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles already signed former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo and they have Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre’ Hall and Trae Elston on the roster.

Cyprien has two interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three sacks in his career.