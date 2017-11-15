Eagles sign former Giants left tackle Will Beatty
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The NFL-leading Eagles have signed former New York Giants offensive lineman Will Beatty to provide more depth.
Beatty started 58 games for the Giants at left tackle from 2009-2014. He replaces Taylor Hart, who was released on Tuesday to make room on the roster.
The Eagles lost nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters earlier in the season. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has started in his place.
Beatty played six games in 2016 after missing the 2015 season with a torn pectoral muscle. He’s the second veteran player with a Super Bowl ring to join Philadelphia in two days.
The Eagles (8-1) signed linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on Monday. Ellerbe played for the Dolphins and Saints and was part of the Ravens’ championship team in 2012.
