Eagles RB Sproles makes return from hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is active and set to play against Washington for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in the first game of the season.

Sproles was active Monday night in a must-win game for the Super Bowl champions. Sproles said last week that “more than a simple hamstring injury” has kept him sidelined for almost the entire season. The 35-year-old Sproles has played in only four games since the start of the 2017 season and missed most of the championship run with a torn ACL.

Undrafted rookie Josh Adams has emerged as Philadelphia’s lead running back.

Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, cornerback Avonte Maddox, tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Jalen Mills, guard Matt Pryor, quarterback Nate Sudfeld and guard Chance Warmack are inactive.

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster remains on the commissioner’s exempt list. Last month, the Redskins claimed Foster off waivers after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers following a domestic violence arrest in Tampa, Florida, and he is facing league suspension.

Wide receiver Trey Quinn, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, running back Samaje Perine, running back Byron Marshall, tackle Austin Howard and lineman Matt Ioannidis are inactive for the Redskins.