Eagles QB Wentz leaves wild-card game with head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury and was questionable to return.

Wentz appeared to take a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz was checked out in the sideline medical tent and left for the locker room late in the first quarter.

Josh McCown took over at QB for the Eagles. The 40-year-old McCown has never played in a playoff game.

Wentz made his first career playoff start against Seattle after missing the Eagles’ Super Bowl run two years ago because of knee surgery and last year’s wild-card win due to a back injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL