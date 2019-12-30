Eagles G Brooks, RB Sanders hurt against New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Guard Brandon Brooks and running back Miles Sanders were injured Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the NFC East with a 34-17 win over the New York Giants.

Smith left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Brooks injured his right shoulder blocking on the extra point after a Carson Wentz touchdown pass to Joshua Perkins with 1:52 left in the half.

Neither player returned for the banged-up Eagles (9–7), who will be the host for a wild-card game next weekend.

Philadelphia played Sunday without tight end star Zach Ertz (ribs/back), receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and tackle Lane Johnson (ankle).

The Giants (4-12) had a late major injury when center Jon Halapio hurt his left leg. He was carted off. Coach Pat Shurmur said the early diagnosis is a torn Achilles tendon.

Halapio missed most of last season after breaking his right ankle and injuring his lower right leg in September.