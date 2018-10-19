Dolphins’ Wake might return against Lions; Riddick out

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is on a course to return Sunday against Detroit from a knee injury that sidelined him the past two weeks.

Wake is listed as questionable but took full part in practice Friday. He coyly declined to say whether he expected to play but added, “It’ll be Christmas morning on Sunday.”

The return of Wake would be timely because Miami defensive ends Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) were ruled out.

Lions running back Theo Riddick, who has 23 catches this season, was ruled with a knee injury. That could mean more snaps for rookie Kerryon Johnson, especially on third down.

Miami cornerback Bobby McCain is questionable but took full part in practice and is expected to return from a knee injury.