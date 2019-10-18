Dolphins’ Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore out for Buffalo game

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore have been ruled out of the Miami Dolphins‘ game Sunday at Buffalo.

Jones missed practice this week with a chest injury and has played in only three games this season. Kilgore hurt his knee in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to Washington and also missed practice all week.

Defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) was also ruled out. Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are questionable.