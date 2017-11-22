Dolphins-Patriots Capsule

MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-6) at NEW ENGLAND (8-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Patriots by 15

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Miami 3-5-2, New England 6-4

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 53-50

LAST MEETING – Patriots beat Dolphins 35-14, Jan. 1

LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Buccaneers 30-20; Patriots beat Raiders 33-8

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 26, Patriots No. 2

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (29), PASS (20).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (14), PASS (17).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (16), PASS (1).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (24), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Patriots have won two straight and four of last five meetings against Dolphins. … Miami has lost eight consecutive games at New England by combined score of 255-109. Most recent win in Foxborough came in 2008. … Another defeat would be Dolphins’ fifth straight, their longest losing streak since 2011. … Miami hasn’t led at start of fourth quarter all year. … DE Cameron Wake has six sacks but none in past four games. … Dolphins are third worst in takeaways with eight and tied for third worst with turnover differential of minus-9. … Dolphins have one rushing touchdown, last in NFL. … Miami ranks second with 84 penalties and had 17 last week, one shy of franchise record. … WR Jarvis Landry has six TD catches since Week 5, third most in NFL. … WR Kenny Stills looking for third straight game against New England with receiving TD. … New England has won six straight games. … With victory, Patriots will guarantee winning record for 17th straight season, breaking tie with 49ers (1983-98) and Cowboys (1970-85) for most consecutive winning seasons since 1970 merger. … QB Tom Brady has 64,728 career passing yards and needs 272 yards to become fourth player in NFL history with at least 65,000. … Brady is looking for third game straight game with three TDs, no INTs and passer rating of 120-plus. … He has seven TDs, no INTs and 119.2 passer rating in his past three games against Miami. … TE Rob Gronkowski (6,714 receiving yards) needs 28 yards to move into top 10 among all tight ends in NFL history. … WR Brandin Cooks has three receiving TDs in past four games at home. … RB Dion Lewis has 164 scrimmage yards and receiving TD in past two games against Dolphins. … S Duron Harmon has four INTs in four career home meetings with Miami. … Fantasy Tip: Easy one: Brady has thrown for nine touchdowns in last four games against Dolphins.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL