Dolphins-Patriots Capsule

MIAMI (3-0) at NEW ENGLAND (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 3-0, New England 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Miami leads 54-51

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Patriots 27-20, Dec. 11, 2017

LAST WEEK — Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20; Patriots lost to Lions 26-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 6, Patriots No. 10

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (19)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (7), PASS (29)

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (26)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (31), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots have won three of last four meetings. … Dolphins have two-game lead over other three teams in AFC East. Kansas City is only other unbeaten team in conference. … Last time Dolphins won at New England was 2008, in 38-13 rout. Patriots have since won nine in row at home, with only two games decided by single score. … Past two Patriots wins in Foxborough in series have come against Miami coach Adam Gase. … Dolphins are 3-0 for only third time since 1998. … Dolphins are 16-5 in one-score games under Gase. They are 3-12 in games decided by more than one score. … Dolphins have seven interceptions. They had nine all of last season. … QB Ryan Tannehill is 10-1 in his past 11 starts overall, but 0-5 in games at Foxborough, with five touchdown passes and nine interceptions in those games. … In his past two starts against New England, Tannehill has 737 passing yards (368.5 per game) with four TDs and two INTs. … RB Frank Gore has 289 scrimmage yards (96.3 per game) and receiving touchdown in three career games against Patriots. … RB Kenyan Drake had career-high 193 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 79 receiving) in last meeting. … WR Kenny Stills has three receiving TDs. … LB Kiko Alonso led team with 15 tackles last week. He has 28 tackles over last two games. … CB Xavien Howard had two interceptions last week. He has three INTs in last two games. … Patriots are 34-17 in regular-season games played in New England vs. Dolphins. … Patriots are 81-23 in regular-season AFC East games since beginning of 2001. That is best intradivision record of any team in NFL. … QB Tom Brady is 21-10 against Dolphins; 10 losses are his most against any franchise. … Brady is 76-19 as starter in regular-season games against AFC East opponents. … TE Rob Gronkowski had two TD catches in last game against Miami. He has eight touchdown catches in 11 career meetings with Dolphins. … LB Dont’a Hightower has 2 1/2 sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery in past four home meetings with Dolphins. … DE Trey Flowers had two sacks and forced fumble in last home meeting with Miami. … Fantasy tip: Brady has thrown for 736 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in his last three games against Dolphins.