Dolphins-Panthers Capsule

MIAMI (4-4) at CAROLINA (6-3)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 7 1/2

Article continues below ...

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Miami 3-3-2, Carolina 5-3

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 4-1

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Dolphins 20-16, Nov. 24, 2013

LAST WEEK – Dolphins lost to Raiders 27-24; Panthers beat Falcons 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 22, Panthers No. 9

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (29)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (7), PASS (14)

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (24)

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (6)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Dolphins averaging league-low 14.5 points per game. … Dolphins rank 31st in NFL in third-down efficiency (31 percent). … Dolphins QB Jay Cutler completed career-high 81 percent of passes (34 of 42) for 311 yards with three touchdowns vs. Oakland. … RB Kenyan Drake gained 104 yards from scrimmage vs. Oakland. … RB Damien Williams had TD catch vs. Oakland. … WR Jarvis Landry has 344 catches since entering NFL in 2014. … WR DeVante Parker has 75 yards receiving and TD in two of past three road games. … Reshard Jones is only NFL safety with 50-plus tackles and two INTs. … DE Cameron Wake has sack in last five games vs. NFC foes. … DT Ndamukong Suh has 3 + sacks in last five games. … Panthers QB Cam Newton averaging 273.8 yards passing with 11 TDs and four INTs in five Monday night appearances. … RB Christian McCaffrey had 94 yards from scrimmage, scored first TD rushing last week vs. Atlanta. … New No. 1 WR Devin Funchess had 86 yards receiving vs. Atlanta. Funchess has three TDs in past four games vs. AFC foes. … Panthers surrendering league-low 274.1 yards per game. … DE Julius Peppers has 10 tackles, three sacks and fumble recovery in last two games vs. Miami. … Since 2014, LB Luke Kuechly is only NFL player with 500-plus tackles and 10-plus interceptions. … DE Mario Addison has sack in three straight games. … S Kurt Coleman has 11 interceptions since 2015. … Pro Bowl TE Greg Olsen eligible to return from injured reserve next week, but Panthers have bye. … K Graham Gano is 19 of 20 on field goal attempts. … Fantasy Tip: RB Jonathan Stewart fumbled twice last week, could lose some carries to McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL