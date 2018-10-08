Dolphins’ McDonald complains about NFL safety rules

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald, still steaming Monday about a receiving a costly penalty, said rules protecting the safety of offensive players are hurting the game.

“It’s getting out of hand, man,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a job to do. It’s not fantasy football. It’s getting kind of crazy.”

McDonald was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty when he hit intended Bengals receiver C.J. Uzomah during Cincinnati’s 27-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday. The penalty came on a third-down incompletion and extended a Bengals’ touchdown drive.

McDonald said his coaches agreed he wasn’t at fault.

“I was just trying to make sure he didn’t catch the ball,” McDonald said. “I didn’t take the kill shot. What do you do?”