Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78

<p> FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2012, file photo, Nick Buoniconti, former Miami Dolphins player and member of the 1972 undefeated team, in introduced during the half time show of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Miami. Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season, has died at the age of 78. Bruce Bobbins, a spokesman for the Buoniconti family, said he died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Bridgehampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, FIle) </p>

MIAMI (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season and became a leader in the effort to cure paralysis, has died at the age of 78.

Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, New York, said Bruce Bobbins, a family spokesman.

In recent years, Buoniconti struggled with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. He had recently battled pneumonia, Dolphins senior vice president Nat Moore said.

The 5-11, 220-pound Buoniconti was bypassed in the NFL draft but went on to a 15-year career. He was captain of the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl champions, including the 1972 team that finished 17-0.