Dolphins’ Derby, Branch ruled out against Patriots

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins tight end A.J. Derby and defensive end Andre Branch have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England.

Derby suffered a foot injury in last week’s win over Oakland, and Branch hurt his knee. Derby’s injury means more playing time for rookie Mike Gesicki.

Reserve linebacker Chase Allen was also ruled out because of a foot injury.

Safety Reshad Jones is questionable after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury.