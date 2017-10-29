Diggs makes return for Vikings in London vs. Browns

LONDON (AP) Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is active and is expected to play for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium.

Diggs, who missed the last two games because of a groin injury, was able to complete a full practice on Thursday and Friday. His return should help alleviate the burden on Adam Thielen, who caught 14 passes for 139 yards over the past two weeks.

The Browns, meanwhile, will be without four starters. Defensive tackle Trevon Coley has a neck injury and will not play, while cornerback Jason McCourty, who has an ankle injury, and rookie safety Jabrill Peppers, who has a toe injury, will miss their second consecutive game.

Cleveland had already ruled out defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in April, after he sustained a concussion in the loss to the Tennessee Titans a week ago. Garrett missed his first four games with an ankle injury but has four sacks in three games.

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford (knee), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee), WR Rodney Adams, G Nick Easton, DT Jaleel Johnson, C Cornelius Edison.

Browns: DE Myles Garrett (concussion), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Trevon Coley (neck), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), LT Zach Banner, QB Kevin Hogan.

