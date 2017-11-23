Detroit’s Wilson, Swanson leave with injuries in 3rd quarter

DETROIT (AP) Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson and center Travis Swanson have left Thursday’s game against Minnesota with injuries.

Wilson has a shoulder problem and Swanson a knee issue.

Wilson left the game after defending against a deep pass in the third quarter, and Swanson was injured on Detroit’s next offensive possession.

Article continues below ...

Minnesota cornerback Trae Waynes hurt his shoulder, but was able to return.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .