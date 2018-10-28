Design based on Steelers helmet honors synagogue dead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A design based on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ helmet logo — inserting a Star of David — appeared on the internet and was displayed at Heinz Field for the team’s game a day after a deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in the city.

The Steelers observed a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL games in various other cities did the same.

In a tribute to the victims, a tweak to the Steelers’ logo changed a yellow shape into a Jewish star, and added the words, “Stronger than hate.” One child in the stands wore that new symbol as a patch on his jersey.

Eight men and three women were killed by a gunman inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday.

Mayor Bill Peduto called it the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”

In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”