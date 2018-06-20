Denver Broncos’ stadium gets a new, temporary name

DENVER (AP) The home of the Denver Broncos will be known as Broncos Stadium at Mile High while the team continues to look for a new naming-rights sponsor.

The team announced the temporary name change Wednesday following a vote by the district that oversees the taxpayer-built stadium.

The stadium has had two naming-rights sponsors since it opened in 2001, most recently Sports Authority. Both names included a reference to the Broncos’ original stadium. The team took down large signs with Sports Authority’s name earlier this year after the company declared bankruptcy and stopped making payments.

Article continues below ...

In a statement, Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said the team has had ”many productive conversations” and is confident it will find the right partner.

A deal would help pay for stadium maintenance.

—

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL