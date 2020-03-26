Ten days after the Dallas Cowboys franchise-tagged Dak Prescott, the two sides are negotiating again

Well wouldn’t ya know it, Dak is back…at the table.

The Dallas Cowboys hit quarterback Dak Prescott with the exclusive franchise on March 16, after the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal.

And even though the franchise tag would be worth roughly $33 million, providing a fat paycheck for Prescott and giving the Cowboys more time to work on something long-term, it seems the two sides aren’t willing to start the season without Dak under contract.

Thursday’s revelation that the Cowboys and Dak Prescott have reopened negotiations is indeed a good sign, according to Skip Bayless:

While the deal still has to get done and the numbers still have to match up, according to reports, the Cowboys are moving closer to making Prescott the game’s highest-paid player.

If for some reason the two sides don’t reach a deal, Shannon Sharpe believes this thing has holdout written all over it:

A quarterback has never played a season under the franchise tag and Prescott isn’t aiming to be the first.

After being drafted by Dallas in 2016, Prescott was named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has twice made the Pro Bowl – in 2016 and 2018.

He also led Dallas to the playoffs as a rookie and again in 2018, and he has helped orchestrate two division titles for the Cowboys.

Prescott’s overall regular season record as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback is 40-24, and he has yet to miss a single game for Dallas.

With that said, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made a habit of breaking the bank on star players in years past, and Prescott is looking for the same treatment.

The Cowboys locked up star wide receiver Amari Cooper this offseason, but have watched 5-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro center Travis Fredrick retire, star cornerback Byron Jones sign with the Miami Dolphins, and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb sign with the Houston Texans.

Needless to say, ensuring Prescott is on the field for the season opener is priority one for the Dallas.

The saga continues – but there seems to be an end in sight.