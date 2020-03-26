Well wouldn’t ya know it, Dak is back…at the table.

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have reengaged on long-term contract talks, and sources say the two sides are communicating and would like to work out a deal. With a contract this complex, there are so many details, it’s difficult to gauge where it stands. But they are working. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys hit quarterback Dak Prescott with the exclusive franchise on March 16, after the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal.

And even though the franchise tag would be worth roughly $33 million, providing a fat paycheck for Prescott and giving the Cowboys more time to work on something long-term, it seems the two sides aren’t willing to start the season without Dak under contract.

“Prescott, no doubt, is going to be among the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.” 👀@RapSheet has the latest on the Cowboys’ potential deal with their QB ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XOygHyK7Lf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 26, 2020

Thursday’s revelation that the Cowboys and Dak Prescott have reopened negotiations is indeed a good sign, according to Skip Bayless:

"When they leaked the fact that Dak & Jerry are back at the negotiating table, that's the first huge, great sign that a deal is imminent. The ground has finally broken and I believe in the near future they will announce they've come to terms." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/vuxj8ZolfR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 26, 2020

While the deal still has to get done and the numbers still have to match up, according to reports, the Cowboys are moving closer to making Prescott the game’s highest-paid player.

A source on #Cowboys negotiations with QB Dak Prescott wouldn’t describe a contract resolution as close but said discussions not contentious and Prescott will emerge as highest-paid NFL player. Fact April 6 offseason start postponed is factor in that it eliminated team deadline. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 26, 2020

If for some reason the two sides don’t reach a deal, Shannon Sharpe believes this thing has holdout written all over it:

“Because Dak has 12 endorsement deals, he can sit on his hands & chill. He ain’t got nothing to worry about cause they still cutting those checks! But I’ll tell you what you won’t do, you won’t win a Super Bowl without me!” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/ILfjIRpO8Y — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 26, 2020

A quarterback has never played a season under the franchise tag and Prescott isn’t aiming to be the first.

After being drafted by Dallas in 2016, Prescott was named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has twice made the Pro Bowl – in 2016 and 2018.

"If I was representing Dak I'd say: In the 20 yrs before I got here, you won the division 4x. In the 4 yrs I've been here you've done it twice. In the 20 yrs before me, you'd been to the 2nd rd of the playoffs 3x. Since, you've done it twice…. I'm your standard."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/DRxZaruwjr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 26, 2020

He also led Dallas to the playoffs as a rookie and again in 2018, and he has helped orchestrate two division titles for the Cowboys.

Prescott’s overall regular season record as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback is 40-24, and he has yet to miss a single game for Dallas.

With that said, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made a habit of breaking the bank on star players in years past, and Prescott is looking for the same treatment.

"Dak plays on a team that's made a habit … of making their guys the highest paid ever — Smith-LT, Martin-G, Frederick-C, Elliott-RB, Cooper-WR, Lawrence-DE. If I'm Dak, I look around & say everyone here has a Bentley. A Benz sounds nice but not in comparison." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/mNinIPP0pn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 26, 2020

The Cowboys locked up star wide receiver Amari Cooper this offseason, but have watched 5-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro center Travis Fredrick retire, star cornerback Byron Jones sign with the Miami Dolphins, and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb sign with the Houston Texans.

Needless to say, ensuring Prescott is on the field for the season opener is priority one for the Dallas.

"Jerry knows everything that he wants and hopes is pending on getting Dak signed to a long term deal and being happy." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/4ju0oIq6OP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 26, 2020

The saga continues – but there seems to be an end in sight.