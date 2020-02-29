Jerry Jones is playing a unique form of hardball with Dak Prescott

Mike McCarthy is well-spoken.

Mike McCarthy when asked if Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ franchise QB pic.twitter.com/GbFrb0z2Qp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 26, 2020

Well said, coach.

But we’re still stuck searching for answers as to what is going on with the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones is so committed to keeping Dak Prescott as the team’s QB that he just compared him to his son, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: “(I feel) the same I feel about Stephen. There’s no going forward without Stephen or one of your family members. You got to figure it out.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 27, 2020

A wonderful sentiment from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones…but why say it if you haven’t committed to Prescott long-term?

It’s becoming clearer by the day that Jones’ strategy is to put the pressure on Dak (and his agent) to blink first.

And he’s doing it in the most unique of ways: by killing them with kindness.

"Defenses get you to the championship. The quarterbacks win championships. And I definitely think Dak is that quarterback."

More from Coach Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott ⬇️#NFLCombine | @CaliberAutoBody — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 26, 2020

A few days ago, the Cowboys’ new coach gave the strongest endorsement of Prescott to date.

Did he do it under his own volition?

Debatable.

"I believe that Jerry suggested or maybe even ordered Mike McCarthy to be the good cop this time with Dak and appeal to his football pride…He wanted him to melt some of the ice that's built up between Jerry and Dak and his agent." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/d6aRXdjC3E — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2020

But then, Jones followed it up with the “Dak is like my son” talk.

The Cowboys seem to just be piling it on.

"If you believe Dak is the guy that can win you Super Bowls, is $38M – $40M a year too much?" — @ShannonSharpe on contract negotiations for the Cowboys QB pic.twitter.com/Cr7vPvCoZV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 27, 2020

And at this point, it seems to be working.

"Dak wants to get paid the type of money Patrick Mahomes is going to get paid. And if he does not get off that, then absolutely the franchise tag comes into play." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/FvRupb0luP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

The narrative has become that Dak Prescott is over-valuing himself.

The reports say he turned down $33 million. Jerry is pronouncing his love for the young quarterback. McCarthy has dubbed him a Super Bowl caliber leader.

Dallas is right where it wants to be. Its praise of Prescott is shifting the narrative in their favor.

"This is going 1 of 2 ways for the Cowboys and neither ends well: Kurt Cousins 2.0 or Jared Goff 2.0. … They keep talking like Dak is going to win a Super Bowl, like he is worth upwards of $40M/yr for a player who already wants $40M/yr." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/IQf79gIBpX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 27, 2020

All anyone can talk about is how Dak isn’t deserving of $40 million.

What better negotiating position for Jerry to be in? At this point, no one will blame him for slapping the franchise tag on Dak. Jones looks like the one who is trying.

Now, is Dak deserving of a lucrative, long-term deal?

The numbers say yes.

And have other quarterbacks – such as Jared Goff and Carson Wentz – been paid handsomely for less production?

"I was saying, 'Tiki Barber is here, he got paid 2 years ago, I want more than that. LaDainian Tomlinson is way up here.' … If I'm Dak, I'm saying, 'why wouldn't you pay me?' What else do you want to see out of Dak that you think you can get out of another QB?" — @36westbrook pic.twitter.com/75n5d26FUv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

They sure have.

But clearly, regardless of his affinity for Prescott, Jones is not willing to pay. And that says something considering Jerry is the NFL owner most willing to spend in order to win.

The Cowboys had 17 takeaways, have the 17th pick in the draft and are 17-to-1 to win it all. “What else does 17 have to do with anything? Who wore 17? Jason Garrett. I’m shorting the Cowboys, this is really bad. I’m not into numerology, but this is a bad sign.” — @TheCousinSal pic.twitter.com/MYutQ4ZzHe — Lock It In (@LockItInonFS1) February 27, 2020

Furthermore, Jerry also has another unforeseen element working in his favor, and it comes in the form of a player who isn’t even in the league yet.

.@WhitlockJason says Dak should feel slightly disrespected by Tua's Cowboys talk "Trust me, he wouldn’t be saying, man the Chiefs are my favorite team. I wouldn’t mind sitting behind Patrick Mahomes for a year. He wouldn’t be saying that about Deshaun Watson or Lamar Jackson." pic.twitter.com/bAwDDxyZUq — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 26, 2020

And, Jones also has another option at quarterback, one that people would love to see play for America’s team.

Just make the call to Jerry, Dak, and you'll get your $$$. Keep playing hardball, make him too angry and trust me, he'll Jimmy you and your agent. Brady's about to be on the market. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2020

Advantage: Jerry.

We’ll see if Jones’ phone starts ringing anytime soon, because it might not be in Dak’s best interest for Jerry to pick up the phone and dial.

He might not be calling Prescott.