Jerry Jones is playing a unique form of hardball with Dak Prescott

Mike McCarthy is well-spoken.

Well said, coach.

But we’re still stuck searching for answers as to what is going on with the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

A wonderful sentiment from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones…but why say it if you haven’t committed to Prescott long-term?

It’s becoming clearer by the day that Jones’ strategy is to put the pressure on Dak (and his agent) to blink first.

And he’s doing it in the most unique of ways: by killing them with kindness.

A few days ago, the Cowboys’ new coach gave the strongest endorsement of Prescott to date.

Did he do it under his own volition?

Debatable.

But then, Jones followed it up with the “Dak is like my son” talk.

The Cowboys seem to just be piling it on.

And at this point, it seems to be working.

The narrative has become that Dak Prescott is over-valuing himself.

The reports say he turned down $33 million. Jerry is pronouncing his love for the young quarterback. McCarthy has dubbed him a Super Bowl caliber leader.

Dallas is right where it wants to be. Its praise of Prescott is shifting the narrative in their favor.

All anyone can talk about is how Dak isn’t deserving of $40 million.

What better negotiating position for Jerry to be in? At this point, no one will blame him for slapping the franchise tag on Dak. Jones looks like the one who is trying.

Now, is Dak deserving of a lucrative, long-term deal?

The numbers say yes.

And have other quarterbacks – such as Jared Goff and Carson Wentz – been paid handsomely for less production?

They sure have.

But clearly, regardless of his affinity for Prescott, Jones is not willing to pay. And that says something considering Jerry is the NFL owner most willing to spend in order to win.

Furthermore, Jerry also has another unforeseen element working in his favor, and it comes in the form of a player who isn’t even in the league yet.

And, Jones also has another option at quarterback, one that people would love to see play for America’s team.

Advantage: Jerry.

We’ll see if Jones’ phone starts ringing anytime soon, because it might not be in Dak’s best interest for Jerry to pick up the phone and dial.

He might not be calling Prescott.