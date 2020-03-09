The never-ending contract talks continue for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott

The clock is ticking. The heat is on.

And the deadline for the NFL franchise tag is fast approaching.

The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly eager to get a deal done with quarterback Dak Prescott before the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

But, things aren’t looking so hot as of Monday.

Here’s the offer:

Sounds like a pretty good deal, right?

But of course, like everything else in the business of football, it’s nuanced.

Technically, Dak’s contract is the richest in league history in terms of “new money,” meaning what the contract is worth the day it is signed.

Now, if you compare the $33 million a year he’ll be making under this contract to the current salaries of other top quarterbacks playing in the league…

…it’s right there, but it’s not above.

But, his guaranteed money would be north of $100 million, putting him in the same ballpark of Wilson.

So, even though Dak is coming off a season of career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30), is he really worth $33 million a year?

It’s based on what the Cowboys think.

And clearly, they think he deserves to be in the upper echelon, but not at the top.

 

Or maybe, they don’t want to pony up the dough for Dak in addition to star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper is also looking for a big contract, perhaps even record-setting.

And we can’t forget about Ezekiel Elliot – just last season Dallas made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL with a $90 million contract extension.

That’s a lot of money, for a lot of guys.

Hey Dak, have you heard of the hometown discount?

He’s for sale, but apparently not on sale.

If the two sides can’t come to terms by Thursday, Dak will no longer be for sale, but he’ll still have a tag – the franchise tag.

The exclusive tag would cost about $33 million to $34 million and other teams wouldn’t be able to make an offer.

Thursday is fast-approaching, and someone is on the clock.

We’re just not sure who it is.

 