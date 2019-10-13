Cowboys without starting offensive tackles vs. Jets

The Dallas Cowboys with their top-ranked offense will look to stop a two-game skid without its two starting tackles against the New York Jets.

Right tackle La’el Collins is inactive with a knee injury, while left tackle Tyron Smith is out with an injured ankle. Rookie Brandon Knight will start in place of Collins, while Cameron Fleming is in for Smith.

The Cowboys also will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb after he injured his back and hip in practice earlier this week.

The Jets will be without linebacker C.J. Mosley for the fourth straight game after he injured his groin in the season opener against Buffalo.

New York gets quarterback Sam Darnold back after missing three games recovering from mononucleosis. Linebacker Brandon Copeland is also active after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key starters in Todd Gurley (bruised thigh), cornerback Aqib Talib (bruised ribs) and linebacker Clay Matthews (broken jaw) against San Francisco, and the 49ers will be missing both starting offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchy as expected. At least the 49ers have tight end George Kittle active despite a groin injury limiting him this week.

The Titans will be without the pass rushing services of linebacker Cameron Wake for a second straight game. Wake hurt his right hamstring in the Titans’ 24-10 win at Atlanta on Sept. 29. Wake’s 98 sacks from 2009-18 were tied with Broncos linebacker Von Miller for most in the league.