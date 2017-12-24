Cowboys’ Orlando Scandrick out 3rd straight game

Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick with miss his third straight game with a back injury in what amounts to a playoff elimination game between the Cowboys and Seattle.

Scandrick is inactive for Sunday’s game along with defensive lineman David Irving, who had already been declared out for the third straight week with a concussion. Scandrick and Irving were injured in a win over Washington.

Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead is active for the first time after spending the season on the physically unable to perform list. Shead sustained a major injury in the playoffs last January.

The Dallas-Seattle winner will still be alive in the playoff race, and the loser will be eliminated.

The Jaguars will be without both starting receivers against the 49ers with Allen Hurns being ruled inactive with ankle injury. Marqise Lee had already been ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury, clearing the way for Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole to start.

SEATTLE-DALLAS

Seahawks: RB Eddie Lacy, CB Mike Tyson, C Joey Hunt, LB D.J. Alexander, WR David Moore, DT Nazair Jones, DE Quinton Jefferson.

Cowboys: WR Brice Butler (foot), LB Justin Durant, LB Justin March-Lillard, DE Richard Ash, TE Blake Jarwin.

JACKSONVILLE-SAN FRANCISCO

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), OT Will Poehls, G Josh Walker, G Chris Reed, LB Carroll Phillips, DT Eli Ankou.

49ers: CB Greg Mabin (calf), DL Aaron Lynch, WR Max McCaffrey, DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones.

NEW YORK GIANTS-ARIZONA

Giants: QB Davis Webb, WR Tavarres King (concussion), OL Damien Mama, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Kalif Raymond, DE Avery Moss, LB B.J. Goodson (ankle).

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR Chad Williams, LB Gabe Martin (hamstring), G Earl Watford (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (ankle), DL Xavier Williams.

DETROIT-CINCINNATI

Lions: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, C Travis Swanson, T Rick Wagner, G T.J. Lang, DT Rodney Coe.

Bengals: WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Jarveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Justin Murray, DT Andrew Billings.

DENVER-WASHINGTON

Broncos: RB Jamaal Charles, WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), WR Cody Latimer (thigh), OL J.J. Dielman, OL Elijah Wilkinson, DB Brendan Langley, DB Michael Hunter.

Redskins: RB Kenny Hilliard, WR Maurice Harris (back), G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney, LB Zach Brown (Achilles tendon, toe, hip), LB Ryan Anderson (knee), S DeAngelo Hall.

TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ryan Smith, LB Nigel Harris, OL Adam Gettis, DE Patrick O’Connor, DE Robert Ayers Jr.

Panthers: WR Russell Shepard, OL Trai Turner, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, OL Greg Van Roten, DE Zach Moore.

BUFFALO-NEW ENGLAND

Bills: WR Andre Holmes (neck), TE EJ Gaines (knee), OG John Miller (ankle), CB Breon Borders, OT Conor McDermott, WR Brandon Reilly, TE Logan Thomas

Patriots: LB Kyle Van Noy, DL Alan Branch (knee), WR Chris Hogan, RB James White (ankle), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), OL Cole Croston, LB Trevor Reilly

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-NEW YORK JETS

Chargers: LT Russell Okung, DE Corey Liuget, QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, LB Denzel Perryman, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jerry Attaochu

Jets: DE Muhammad Wilkerson, RG Brian Winters, OL Ben Ijalana, CB Rashard Robinson, CB Jeremy Clark, LB Freddie Bishop, RB Akeem Judd.

ATLANTA-NEW ORLEANS

Falcons: G Andy Levitre (triceps), LB Sean Weatherspoon, WR Nick Williams, CB Deji Olatoye, CB Leon McFadden, G Sean Harlow, TE Eric Saubert

Saints: C Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr, TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, TE Garrett Griffin (foot), RB Jonathan Williams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-TENNESSEE

Rams: RB Lance Dunbar, LB Mark Barron, DB Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, OT Cornelius Lucas, OLB Matt Longacre, OLB Kasim Edebali.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Logan Ryan, OLB Josh Carraway, G/C Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas, DE David King.

MIAMI-KANSAS CITY

Dolphins: RB Damien Williams (shoulder), RG Isaac Asiata, TE Thomas Duarte, OT Eric Smith, S Michael Thomas (knee), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle), QB Matt Moore (foot).

Chiefs: OG Parker Ehinger, DT Justin Hamilton, S Leon McQuay, CB Keith Reaser, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Ramik Wilson, QB Tyler Bray.

CLEVELAND-CHICAGO

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB B.W. Webb, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel.

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB DeAndre Hall, RB Taquan Mizzell, DL Rashaad Coward, OL Josh Sitton, OL Tom Compton, TE Adam Shaheen.

