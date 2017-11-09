Cowboys-Falcons Capsule

DALLAS (5-3) at ATLANTA (4-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Falcons by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dallas 5-3, Atlanta 2-6

SERIES RECORD – Cowboys lead 16-10

LAST MEETING – Falcons beat Cowboys 39-28, Sept. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK – Cowboys beat Chiefs 28-17; Falcons lost to Panthers 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cowboys No. 8, Falcons No. 16

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (2), PASS (17)

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (12), PASS (15)

FALCONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (13), PASS (6)

FALCONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (10)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is 0-2 vs. Falcons. … Falcons 3-1 vs. NFC opponents; Cowboys 4-2 vs. NFC. … This is teams’ first meeting in Atlanta since Nov 4, 2012, when Falcons won 19-13. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 13 TD passes, two INTs in last six games. His 16 TD passes overall tied for fifth in league. … Prescott’s 10 rushing TDs since 2016 are most by QB in league. He has rushing TD in two of last three road games. … WR Cole Beasley’s two TD catches last week were sixth career multi-TD game. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 10 + sacks to rank second in NFL. He had one sack in 2016. … DL David Irving has six sacks in last four games. … Cowboys second in league with 148.1 yards rushing per game and tied for lead with 11 rushing TDs. … Dallas looking for sixth straight game with at least 130 yards rushing. … Falcons only 1-2 at home and will play four of next five in new stadium in Atlanta. Only road game in stretch comes next week at Seattle. … Falcons only 17th with average of 21.2 points after leading league with 33.8 points per game in 2016. … WR Julio Jones had 37th career game with at least 100 yards receiving last week with six catches for 188 yards vs. Carolina. Roddy White has franchise record with 39 100-yard receiving games. … WR Mohamed Sanu aiming for third straight game with TD catch. … RB Devonta Freeman third in NFL with 3,824 scrimmage yards since 2015. His 32 rushing/receiving TDs in that span are tied for first. … Fantasy Tip: Cowboys WR Terrance Williams had nine catches for 141 yards against Chiefs and could be primary target if Dez Bryant is limited or out with knee, ankle injuries.

