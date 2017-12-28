Cowboys-Eagles Capsule

DALLAS (8-7) at PHILADELPHIA (13-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cowboys by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cowboys 7-7-1, Eagles 10-4-1

SERIES RECORD – Cowboys lead 65-52

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Cowboys 37-9, Nov. 19

LAST WEEK – Cowboys lost to Seahawks 21-12; Eagles beat Raiders 19-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cowboys No. 16, Eagles No. 4

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (3), PASS (25)

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (13)

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (12)

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (1), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles seek their third win over Cowboys in calendar year. … Cowboys eliminated from playoff race. … Cowboys seek second consecutive winning season for first time since five straight in 2005-09. … Dallas QB Dak Prescott has no TDs, four picks in past two games. … RB Ezekiel Elliott had 148 scrimmage yards in only career game vs. Eagles on Oct. 30, 2016. …WR Dez Bryant has five TDs receiving in last five matchups with Eagles. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 14 1/2 sacks. He needs half-sack to join DeMarcus Ware as only Cowboys with 15 since 1982. … LB Sean Lee has at least 10 tackles in past three games. He had 10-plus tackles and one pick in past two games vs. Eagles. … K Dan Bailey is 15 for 19 for career-low 78.9 field-goal percentage. Four misses have come in past three games. … Eagles seeking franchise-record 14th win and 10th straight home win. … Eagles have locked up NFC’s No. 1 seed for first time since 2004 season. … QB Nick Foles has five TDs, one pick in two starts replacing injured Carson Wentz. … RB Jay Ajayi had first career TD catch last week. … WR Alshon Jeffery had no catches vs. Raiders. … Zach Ertz is first Eagles TE to gain 800 yards receiving in three consecutive seasons since Pete Retzlaff from 1963-65. … K Jake Elliott is tied with David Akers for most 40-yard field goals (17) in single-season team history. Fantasy Tip: Zeke Elliott should get plenty of work against backups as Eagles look to rest starters.

