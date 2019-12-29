Cowboys’ Byron Jones out against Redskins with ankle injury

Dallas cornerback Byron Jones is out against Washington and will miss a game for the first time in his five-year career because of an ankle injury sustained at practice during the week.

The Cowboys are trying to win the NFC East on Sunday, but must beat Washington and hope that Philadelphia loses to the New York Giants.

Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith of Dallas also is out with a back injury. Smith missed two games earlier in the year. It will be the fourth consecutive regular season that Smith has played 13 games.

The Cowboys are missing another starter in defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who has hip and ankle issues after previously missing games because of a knee injury.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman is out because of an illness. Safety Landon Collins had already been ruled out because of a shoulder injury.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and five other starters have been placed on the inactive list by the Baltimore Ravens, who have already wrapped up the top seed in the AFC.

Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback in place of Jackson against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens will also be without starting guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

The Steelers can get into the postseason with a victory and a loss by Tennessee. But Pittsburgh will be playing without injured running back James Conner.

The Oakland Raiders — who still have slim playoff hopes — will be without running back Josh Jacobs because of a shoulder injury and an illness. He leads all rookie rushers with 1,150 yards. He also has seven rushing touchdowns.

Also missing for the Raiders will be guard Richie Incognito, who’s out with an ankle injury. Incognito was selected as an Pro Bowl alternate.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is active for the Arizona Cardinals’ season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray missed the finish of Arizona’s win at Seattle last week with a hamstring injury, but he worked out on the Coliseum field before the game and felt ready to go.

The Rams are without both of their starting cornerbacks as they attempt to secure their third straight winning season in the final NFL game at their 96-year-old temporary home stadium. Jalen Ramsey has a knee injury, and Troy Hill had surgery on his broken thumb.