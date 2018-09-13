Colts-Redskins Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) at WASHINGTON (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 0-1, Redskins 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 20-10

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Redskins 49-27, Nov. 30, 2014

LAST WEEK — Colts lost to Bengals 34-23; Redskins beat Cardinals 24-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 29, Redskins No. 12

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (26), PASS (6)

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (12), PASS (29)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (1), PASS (17)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts have won four of past five meetings and haven’t lost at Washington since 2002. … Former Redskins WR Ryan Grant was Colts’ top receiver last week with career-high eight receptions. … Colts are two victories from 300 since moving to Indianapolis. … Colts QB Andrew Luck has thrown TD pass in 24 consecutive games, league’s longest active streak. Luck completed career-high 73.6 percent of passes last week against Cincinnati in return after sitting out 2017 with injured shoulder. … Luck threw for 370 yards, five TDs and one INT in only previous game vs. Redskins. … LT Anthony Castonzo expected to make season debut after missing opener with injured hamstring. … K Adam Vinatieri needs four field goals to break Morten Andersen’s career record of 565 and five field goal attempts to tie Gary Anderson’s 672 for second-most all-time. … Rookie LB Darius Leonard led Colts with nine tackles last week and recovered fumble. … New coach Frank Reich played at Maryland and coached in NFC East last two seasons as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator. … Redskins have never started 2-0 under coach Jay Gruden. … QB Alex Smith passed for 250 yards and two TDs in Redskins debut. … RB Adrian Peterson moved into 10th all-time in rushing yards after 96 last week. … Peterson is seventh player in NFL history with 12,000-plus rushing yards and 100-plus rushing TDs. … RB Chris Thompson had 128 yards from scrimmage in Week 1. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has played 113 consecutive games, longest active streak at position. … Since entering league in 2011, Kerrigan is one of three players with 300-plus tackles and 70-plus sacks. … CB Quinton Dunbar has intercepted Eli Manning (twice), Carson Wentz and Sam Bradford. … Fantasy tip: Redskins TE Jordan Reed had nine catches for 123 yards in last meeting.