Colts, Luck use efficient air show to blow out Bills 37-5

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season as the Indianapolis Colts blew out Buffalo 37-5 on Sunday.

The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and finally won their 300th game since moving to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984. Adam Vinatieri scored five points to move within five of breaking Morten Andersen’s NFL career record (2,544).

The Bills (2-5) lost their second straight, playing this one without injured starting quarterback Josh Allen.

Luck was 17 of 23 with 156 yards and extended the league’s longest active streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 30 — breaking a tie with Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for No. 8 all-time. It’s the third time in four weeks he’s thrown four TDs in a game.

Mack added 19 carries for 126 yards.

Derek Anderson made his first start since December 2016 and the 35-year-old quarterback was 20 of 31 with 175 yards, three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Playing Anderson instead of turnover-prone Nathan Peterman, and putting offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the field didn’t change anything for the struggling Bills. They’ve scored two touchdowns and 31 points over the last four weeks.

It wasn’t nearly enough as Indy rebounded from a four-game funk to post its most lopsided victory margin since a 37-3 victory at Jacksonville on Sept. 29, 2013.

And Luck led the way.

He hooked up with Erik Swoope on a 17-yard pass to make it 6-0 early in the second quarter and then, just before getting hit on the next series, found Mack wide open in the right flat for a 29-yard scoring play. Mack’s 2-point conversion run gave the Colts a 14-0 lead.

After another defensive stop, Luck, on the run, connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 5-yard pass to make it 21-0 late in the first half. Mike Mitchell’s 47-yard interception return just before halftime set up Vinatieri for a 36-yard field goal to make it 24-0.

All the Bills could muster in the second half was a 34-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka and a safety when Ryan Kelly’s snap sailed over the head of Luck and rolled through the end zone to make it 24-5.

Luck also threw a 1-yard TD pass to Hilton early in the fourth period and Mack closed it out with a 20-yard TD run.

INJURY REPORT

Bills: With only four active receivers Sunday and Allen (sprained right elbow) unavailable, the Bills endured another big blow on their second offensive play when running back LeSean McCoy left with a head injury. He did not return. McCoy’s replacement, Chris Ivory, also left briefly in the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower left leg or foot injury. He did return.

Colts: For the first time this season, Hilton, Mack and left tackle Anthony Castonzo played together in a game. But defensive tackle Jihad Ward was carted off the field with an injured right ankle in the first quarter and Swoope left with a knee injury. Neither returned.

UP NEXT

Bills: Host division rival New England next Monday night.

Colts: Will try to build momentum at Oakland before heading into the bye week.