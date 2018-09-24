Colts lose Haeg for multiple weeks with ankle injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says right tackle Joe Haeg will miss a couple of weeks with an injured ankle.

Haeg was hurt during the first half of Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia.

He started the season opener at left tackle in place of the injured Anthony Castonzo before moving to right tackle for the last two games.

Castonzo has missed all three games with an injured hamstring.

Reich is not yet sure whether Castonzo, running back Marlon Mack or tight end Jack Doyle will return to practice Wednesday. Mack sat out Sunday with foot and hamstring injuries. Doyle missed the game with a hip injury.