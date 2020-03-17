Colts filling needs as free agency gets ready to open

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Josh Andrews S Briean Boddy-Calhoun, OL Le’Raven Clark, TE Eric Ebron, WR Devin Funchess, S Clayton Geathers, OL Joe Haeg, WR Dontrelle Inman, S Isaiah Johnson, WR Chester Rogers, DE Jabaal Sheard, RB Jonathan Williams, K Adam Vinatieri.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Trevon Coley, WR Marcus Johnson, S Kai Nacua.

NEEDS: GM Chris Ballard broke with his usual style by making three splash moves in three days: Paying big dollars to keep LT Anthony Castonzo, dealing first-round pick for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner and agreeing to terms on a 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers. What’s left? Ballard must decide whether to re-sign 47-year-old Vinatieri, perhaps consider trading QB Jacoby Brissett and figuring out if there’s enough cap room to help receiving corps.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $14.5 million.