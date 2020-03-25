Colts continue building defensive line with addition of Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts added another piece to their defense Wednesday by signing Sheldon Day.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

He’s the second former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle to join the Colts since free agency opened last week. The Colts acquired All-Pro DeForest Buckner in a trade last week.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Day has played in 56 games in four seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco. He has 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. The Indianapolis native was originally taken by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He was the runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Football Award in 2011.