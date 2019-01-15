Raiders to meet with Coliseum Authority about Oakland lease

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Coliseum Authority will meet Friday to get an update on the possibility of whether the Raiders could stay in Oakland another year.

Authority executive director Scott McKibben said he will update the board in closed session on where things stand between the Raiders and the Coliseum following a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland against the team and the NFL last month. No Raiders officials will be present.

The Raiders had pulled their $7.5 million lease offer for 2019 off the table following the lawsuit, but owner Mark Davis later said all options remain for where the team will play its final season before moving into a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas in 2020.

McKibben said he has been in touch with Raiders president Marc Badain and told him the board is willing to meet after the team has done its due diligence into other sites.

The Bay Area News Group reported that the team will meet with the authority, but McKibben said nothing has been scheduled yet.

The Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about sharing their ballpark, could share Levi’s Stadium with the 49ers or try to find a stadium in another market.