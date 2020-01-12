The Cleveland Browns have a new coach — and the same questions

Good news, Browns fans: Miracles can happen. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski proved that in Minnesota, and now — hopefully — he’ll be bringing some of that magic to Cleveland as the team’s new head coach.

Sources: The #Browns are planning to hire #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. Runner-up last year, winner this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

The Browns moved on from previous head coach Freddie Kitchens after finishing 6-10 this season. Kitchens, who was in his first year as an NFL head coach, was Cleveland’s 10th coach in a little over a decade.

The Browns have another new head coach. Kevin Stefanski. Vikings OC. No idea how it works. Its a very impulsive organization. But…thinks it’s a WAY better fit than Josh McDaniels. (who most Browns fans were clamoring for) — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 12, 2020

As a former offensive coordinator with the Vikings, Stefanski first focus will clearly be Clevland’s issues on offense — starting with Baker Mayfield.

5 things to know about our HC candidate Kevin Stefanski 📰 » https://t.co/bISKOdrSLA pic.twitter.com/0vpbx5toyq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 9, 2020

Mayfield was by no means breaking records his rookie season, but he did enough, with 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. There was a solid foundation, and with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to the offense, it seemed things would only go up from there. Right?

Wrong. Instead, Mayfield became a point of comparison in year two — and not in a good way.

“We give $12-$15M a year to QBs who haven’t taken a snap in the NFL. Baker Mayfield has made a boatload of money, can he even play? … Garoppolo has earned his.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Jx41Re1e0Q — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 10, 2020

With so much invested on that side of the ball the Browns will only be as good as their offense is, and their offense will only go as far as Mayfield can take it.

From Baker to OBJ to Landry, Stefanski will have his hands full. He’ll need to be the alpha dog starting day one and — without any head coaching experience — assert discipline.

Yet there is the little issue of the Vikings’ season-ending loss to the 49ers, in which Stefanski’s offense scored just 10 points on 147 yards. Suffice it to say that San Francisco defensive back Richard Sherman had thoughts on the hire:

Wow just wow…… just W….O….W…. guess I should have expected it https://t.co/NqY7s1GxP5 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

Particularly since 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was also in the running for the job:

Fallout from #Browns hire of Kevin Stefanski:

— #49ers DC Robert Saleh, who nearly got it, has emerged as a top candidate for years to come.

— #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will stay in New England, a win for Bill Belichick.

— Minnesota needs a new OC, but Gary Kubiak is there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

While it’s unfair to judge Stefanski on just one game, he’ll have a lot to prove in Cleveland, and quickly.

I think after the shock wears off the Browns got a good hire at HC. Stefanski is smart, adaptable and detail oriented. Give the guy a chance. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 12, 2020

Stefanski has the vote of the front office — after almost being hired for the position last year — which is a start. But while Cleveland fans are loyal to the core, their love and trust must be won.

The building in Cleveland was split last year. Freddie or Stefanski. A year later, it’s Stefanski. Graduate of University of Pennsylvania, who’ll pair with fellow Ivy Leaguer and Harvard alum Paul DePodesta. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 12, 2020

Turning Baker into the quarterback most think he can be would be a fine start.