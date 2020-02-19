The Cincinnati Bengals can still win the draft if Joe Burrow ‘pulls an Eli’

“With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa.”

We know – sounds senseless.

But, if you think about it, it actually makes all the sense in the world.

"I think he should pull an Eli." @ColinCowherd believes Joe Burrow's best shot at a successful career is to NOT play for the Bengals 👀 (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/NBSgi8tzRw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 18, 2020

Lately, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow seems to be inching closer to his Cincinnati exit before he even arrives.

Joe Burrow knows the worth of being a top pick. pic.twitter.com/VF5wZN16dA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2020

The Bengals hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. And with Burrow having spent most of his formative years in Ohio and originally attending Ohio State, it’s only right that he’s a Bengal.

But right isn’t always perfect.

And in a perfect world, college football’s top quarterback would go in his rightful position.

"I don't think Joe Burrow is the best QB coming out this year. Tua is going to be a better pro than Burrow. Trevor Lawrence, even though he didn't play well, is the can't-miss [NFL QB]. I don't know what Joe Burrow does great." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/XxCTHechnx — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 14, 2020

Think about it. If Burrow refuses to play in Cincinnati, everyone wins.

Joe doesn’t have to face the pressure to turn a franchise around in his “home” state, the Bengals can select college’s best quarterback over the past three years, and Tua – coming off of a devastating hip injury – is back on top with something to prove.

For the football world to be centered, all Burrow has to do is “pull an Eli.”

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow should consider not playing for the Bengals if they draft him "If you look at the history of the organization, they’ve successfully been very unsuccessful." pic.twitter.com/yru7hxxxrr — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 31, 2020

That message coming from Carson Palmer, one of the greatest quarterbacks in Bengals history, is saying something, and some think Burrow should take heed.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh on if it's a mistake for Joe Burrow to settle for Bengals: "Joe Burrow believes 'I'm gonna turn it around.' But if Carson Palmer couldn't do it, I don't think anybody can do it." pic.twitter.com/C7t6BUEpDf — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 17, 2020

History has not been kind to the Bengals organization.

In fact, it’s been so long since they won a playoff game that the team they beat – the Houston Oilers – doesn’t exist anymore.

But, they have taken steps to improve the team.

They drafted Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th pick last year, they have an elite running back in Joe Mixon, and with the right quarterback, they could rewrite history.

I don’t care about Tua’s injury history in college. He’s still my number one pick. pic.twitter.com/EiEbSGVogC — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 12, 2020

If Tua didn’t get hurt at the end of this college football season, wouldn’t he be the shoo-in No. 1 pick?

Tua – who is two years younger than Burrow – won the National Championship at Alabama in 2017 and was named Offensive MVP in that game. His career starting record is 22-2, and those two losses came at the hands of opponents ranked in the top two.

"Joe Burrow is an older QB closer to his athletic ceiling. Tua didn't have to wait for his 5th year to be great. He was remarkable at 19… His accuracy is Drew Brees great." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/kGaP7mI3fg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 13, 2020

Tua finished with 10 more touchdown passes than anyone in Alabama history, despite starting less than two years and throwing 342 fewer passes than No. 2 on the list.

And he’s done all of this in the SEC.

"It's hard for me to speak about myself. All I can say, is whatever team decides to pick me is going to get someone who works hard, who is going to be a leader for the team, and who is hopefully going to put the team in the best situation to become successful." — @Tuaamann pic.twitter.com/PxnCr0LzhH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 30, 2020

Cincinnati needs a leader behind center. Burrow and Tua are both that.

But lately, Joe is showing a little less leadership.

.@MarcellusWiley doesn't think Joe Burrow doubts himself at all "I think he's full of himself right now. I'm seeing some confidence that's teetering in cockiness in terms of saying you have the leverage." pic.twitter.com/Rd3xQN6fDE — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 18, 2020

Burrow’s recent comments and behavior might come off as cocky, but he could also just be using his leverage.

It’s possible this conversation is all for naught.

Burrow, fresh off of arguably the best individual season in college football history…

…will probably land in Cincy and look to turn it all around.

"Joe Burrow, you have to put on the happy face. You're not going to pull an Eli Manning, you're not pulling a John Elway. This is the Bengals. If they're drafting you and you don't want to sign, they're not trading you." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/QBZlhlNTrr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 18, 2020

And maybe, if Burrow does leverage his way out of Cincinnati, Tua still won’t be picked No. 1.

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t going to be drafted No. 1 overall (+1400). “I was a big Tua fan. I think he could have gotten close to 100 TD passes in 2 years had he stayed healthy.” — @TheCousinSal pic.twitter.com/Reip0iPrjK — Lock It In (@LockItInonFS1) February 11, 2020

However, maybe Burrow does elude the Bengals. And maybe the Bengals do pick Tua.

And then, the state of Ohio develops a chant about an Alabama legend.

It’s up to you, Joe.

(Eli! Eli!)