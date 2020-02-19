The Cincinnati Bengals can still win the draft if Joe Burrow ‘pulls an Eli’

“With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa.”

We know – sounds senseless.

But, if you think about it, it actually makes all the sense in the world.

Lately, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow seems to be inching closer to his Cincinnati exit before he even arrives.

The Bengals hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. And with Burrow having spent most of his formative years in Ohio and originally attending Ohio State, it’s only right that he’s a Bengal.

But right isn’t always perfect.

And in a perfect world, college football’s top quarterback would go in his rightful position.

Think about it. If Burrow refuses to play in Cincinnati, everyone wins.

Joe doesn’t have to face the pressure to turn a franchise around in his “home” state, the Bengals can select college’s best quarterback over the past three years, and Tua – coming off of a devastating hip injury – is back on top with something to prove.

For the football world to be centered, all Burrow has to do is “pull an Eli.”

That message coming from Carson Palmer, one of the greatest quarterbacks in Bengals history, is saying something, and some think Burrow should take heed.

History has not been kind to the Bengals organization.

In fact, it’s been so long since they won a playoff game that the team they beat – the Houston Oilers – doesn’t exist anymore.

But, they have taken steps to improve the team.

They drafted Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th pick last year, they have an elite running back in Joe Mixon, and with the right quarterback, they could rewrite history.

If Tua didn’t get hurt at the end of this college football season, wouldn’t he be the shoo-in No. 1 pick?

Tua – who is two years younger than Burrow – won the National Championship at Alabama in 2017 and was named Offensive MVP in that game. His career starting record is 22-2, and those two losses came at the hands of opponents ranked in the top two.

Tua finished with 10 more touchdown passes than anyone in Alabama history, despite starting less than two years and throwing 342 fewer passes than No. 2 on the list.

And he’s done all of this in the SEC.

Cincinnati needs a leader behind center. Burrow and Tua are both that.

But lately, Joe is showing a little less leadership.

Burrow’s recent comments and behavior might come off as cocky, but he could also just be using his leverage.

It’s possible this conversation is all for naught.

Burrow, fresh off of arguably the best individual season in college football history…

…will probably land in Cincy and look to turn it all around.

And maybe, if Burrow does leverage his way out of Cincinnati, Tua still won’t be picked No. 1.

However, maybe Burrow does elude the Bengals. And maybe the Bengals do pick Tua.

And then, the state of Ohio develops a chant about an Alabama legend.

It’s up to you, Joe.

(Eli! Eli!)