Chiefs put Devey, Smith on IR amid flurry of roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed offensive lineman Jordan Devey and linebacker Terrance Smith on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves Tuesday.

The Chiefs also promoted center James Murray and tight end Deon Yelder to the 53-man roster and signed offensive tackle Pace Murphy and linebacker Raymond Davison to the practice squad.

Devey started the past two games because of injuries elsewhere on the offensive line, first at right guard and then at center. He hurt his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s victory over Cincinnati.

Smith left the same game with a knee injury.

The Chiefs are already without center Mitch Morse because of a concussion and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif because of a broken bone in his leg. They signed free agent Jeff Allen to help with depth last week.