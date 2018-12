Chiefs owner: KC knew of 3 incidents involving Kareem Hunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said the organization was aware of three separate off-field incidents that led to the release of star running back Kareem Hunt, including the alleged assault in a Cleveland hotel that was captured on a security camera.

The team’s owners also said after Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with a 27-24 overtime victory over the Ravens on Sunday that the NFL was made aware of each of the cases.

One of the incidents occurred in January at a downtown Kansas City nightclub and the other happened in June at a resort in Ohio. No charges were filed in any of the three cases.

Kareem Hunt was released nine days ago, shortly after TMZ Sports posted video of him shoving and kicking the woman in Cleveland. He also was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, which means he could not play in games even if a team signed him.