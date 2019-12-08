Chiefs missing rushing power for key game at New England

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their leading rushers when they face the New England Patriots in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

Damien Williams is inactive with a rib injury and Darrel Williams was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring injury.

That leaves rushing duties to LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson or Spencer Ware, who signed earlier in the week.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West title with a win and Oakland loss to Tennessee.

The Patriots, who can extend their NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a win, will also be missing a key offensive cog. Center Ted Karras is out with a knee injury. James Ferentz is expected to start in his place.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner (shoulder) is out once again for his team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Conner hasn’t played much since running for 145 yards against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28. He tried to return on Nov. 14 against the Browns, running for 10 yards on five carries, but hasn’t played since.

The Steelers are trying to win for the seventh time in eight games. Quarterback Devlin Hodges, who came to the team as a rookie free agent, will be making his third start.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is inactive against Tennessee with a shoulder injury.

Jacobs ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,061 yards rushing but has been playing through an injured shoulder since hurting it Oct. 20 at Green Bay. The Raiders are also without right tackle Trent Brown, who has a pectoral injury.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock will make his debut for Tennessee after being claimed off waivers earlier in the week. Brock is playing in a thin secondary that is missing starter Adoree Jackson (foot) and backup LeShaun Sims (ankle) this week and has already placed starter Malcolm Butler on injured reserve.

Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison will miss his second consecutive game because of a concussion. Undrafted rookie Andrew Wingard will make start in his place again.

The Chargers ruled out linebacker Denzel Perryman and safety Roderic Teamer on Saturday, saying neither is injury related.