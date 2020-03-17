Chiefs have some key players to re-sign after Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (15-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DEs Terrell Suggs, Mike Pennel and Emmanuel Ogbah; TE Blake Bell; WRs Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp; QBs Matt Moore and Chad Henne; LBs Darron Lee and Reggie Ragland; CBs Morris Claiborne, Bashaud Breeland, Keith Reaser and Kendall Fuller; OL Stefan Wisniewski; FB Anthony Sherman; RBs LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware; TE David Wells and FS Jordan Lucas.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Andrew Wylie; TEs Deon Yelder.

NEEDS: Chiefs hope to sign DT Chris Jones to long-term deal after giving him franchise tag, though trading him is not out of question. Regardless, they must rebuild defensive line. They also need to find two starting cornerbacks and some depth in defensive backfield with starters Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller hitting free agency. Stefan Wisniewski was solid as starter during Super Bowl run and offensive line depth is also priority. All moves will be predicated on whether Chiefs use some salary cap space to sign QB Patrick Mahomes to long-term contract this offseason.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $500,000.