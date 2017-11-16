Chiefs-Giants Capsule

KANSAS CITY (6-3) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Kansas City 6-3, New York 3-6

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 10-3

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Giants 31-7, Sept. 29, 2013

LAST WEEK – Chiefs, bye, lost to Cowboys 28-17 on Nov. 5; Giants lost to 49ers 31-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 7, Giants No. 31

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (12), PASS (7).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (29), PASS (28).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (25), PASS (18).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs are 6-1 against NFC East since 2013. … Chiefs are NFL-best 28-7 in last 35 regular-season games. … Kansas City coming off bye; coach Andy Reid 16-2 in games coming off bye. … QB Alex Smith leads NFL with 113.9 quarterback rating. … Rookie RB Kareem Hunt leads AFC with 1,131 yards from scrimmage and is second in NFL with 800 yards rushing. … WR-PR Tyreek Hill aims for third straight road TD catch. … LB Tamba Hali has sack and forced fumble in last two games. … LB Justin Houston has 9+ sacks, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles in last seven road games. … CB Marcus Peters has NFL-high 17 interceptions since entering league in 2015, when he was Defensive Rookie of Year. … Giants’ 1-8 record is worst since 1980, when they finished 4-12. … QB Eli Manning will make 209th consecutive start, passing brother Peyton for second all-time. Brett Favre leads at 297. … Giants TE Evan Engram has TD catch in four straight games; his five overall TD catches tied for team rookie record. … WR Sterling Shepard set career highs with 11 catches and 142 yards receiving last week. … DE Olivier Vernon had first interception last week. … Giants’ defense has given up touchdown passes of 52, 67, 83 and 47 yards in last two games. … Fantasy Tip: Use Chiefs TEs. Giants have given TD pass to opposing TE in 10 straight regular-season games. TE Travis Kelce has touchdown catches in three straight, leads NFL TEs with 629 yards receiving and is second with 51 catches. Has TD catch in last three vs. NFC East.

