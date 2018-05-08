Chiefs claim TE Ellis off waivers in series of roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs were awarded tight end Alex Ellis off waivers from the New Orleans Saints and released defensive tackle Stefan Charles as part of a series of roster moves Tuesday.

Kansas City also waived backup running back Akeem Hunt with a failed physical designation; signed rookie free agents Step Durham, Tejan Koroma, Robert McCray, Malik Reaves and Jordan Smallward; and waived Prince Charles Iworah, Devondre Seymour, Brandon Shippen and Nelson Spruce.

The Chiefs have been searching for a blocking tight end to complement Travis Kelce. Ellis made the league as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville before spending part of last season with the Saints.

Hunt appeared in 15 games last season, primarily as a kick returner, before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury in January. He also had eight carries for 23 yards.

