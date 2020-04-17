Can you really write a hybrid NFL Draft-college football story and not lead with Joe Burrow?

As a senior at LSU, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, completing passes at a 76.3 clip. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national title, among a slew of other accolades.

All of those numbers – plus the fact that Cincinnati wants a quarterback and Burrow grew up in Ohio – add up to Burrow sitting in the top spot on most mock draft boards ahead of the April 23 NFL Draft.

But just as Burrow is universally slotted at No. 1, the No. 2 slot hasn’t been up for much debate either. It belongs to the young man that many believe is the best player available: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

That’s right, Chase – move the blinders out of the doubters’ eyes.

Well, actually, Young doesn’t really have any doubters.

Check out Joel Klatt’s first mock draft:

Now check out Peter Schrager and Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft:

Ok, now check out Bucky Brooks’ top five prospects:

Top 5 Prospects 1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

3. Isaiah Simmons, S/LB, Clemson

4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU #Top5 #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 8, 2020

Catch our drift?

In his last two seasons at Ohio State, Chase Young has been nothing short of remarkable. He’s recorded 26.5 sacks to go along with 7 forced fumbles, and it looks as if he will follow in the footsteps of recent Ohio State pass rushers Nick and Joey Bosa in becoming the face of an NFL franchise’s defense for years to come.

In fact, former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bobby Carpenter believes the Bosa brothers’ success is even more of a reason to be high on Young in this draft.

“The Bosas haven’t only been good, they’ve been great. There will be a lot of that coming from Chase Young and because he’s a polished pass rusher, he can do it in a multitude of ways.”

QBs on a rookie deal are important… but so are pash rushers. Especially ones who are FREAK athletes and polished like @youngchase907 He’s plug and play from day 1 @getupespn pic.twitter.com/O04hnXoBve — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) April 9, 2020

Carpenter is just one of many that believe Young is destined for greatness – including Young himself.

In a sit down interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor, Young was asked if he think he’s the best player in the draft.

“Yes, definitely. I know so, I know I’m the best. Definitely.”

Is Chase Young the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft? He tells @MariaTaylor he knows he is. pic.twitter.com/KvTYVLj39z — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2020

As we stated before, he isn’t alone in that belief.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge laid out the statistics, many of which are astronomical in nature.

“Chase Young was more productive across the board than Nick Bosa … Young has more sacks, tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles than Bosa. Young was the only FBS player in 2019 whose average tackle produced negative yardage.”

No other way to put this: Chase Young is the best player in this draft. @getupespn pic.twitter.com/Wz08jUnFGL — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) April 16, 2020

NFL Network’s Charley Casserly believes Young has a chance to be even better than one of the most highly-touted No. 1 picks in the last decade, 3-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, who was the top pick in 2014.

“He can set the edge on the run, he can beat you with speed on the outside and counter with quickness back on the inside. He’s a more productive player and healthier than Jadeveon Clowney.”

Strong words from Casserly.

With this type of praise and hype entering the league, Young will be under a microscope early and often to see if he can produce at the level at which many believe he is capable.

Retired defensive end Chris Long, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, appeared on FS1’s First Things First on Friday morning. His message to Young from afar: Be patient even if things don’t come as easy right out of the gate.

“So much goes into pass rushing that you have no control over. It sometimes takes two or three years … My first few years were trying times, where I wondered if I was good enough. Chase might have moments like that, but he’s way more talented than I was and he’ll be great I think.”

Chris Long's advice for Chase Young: "Stay patient. Pass rushing isn't always a Nick Bosa situation. … My first few years there was trying times where I wondered if I was good enough. Chase might have moments like that but he's way more talented than I was." — @JOEL9ONE pic.twitter.com/T6DWqKwmyi — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 17, 2020

Regardless of how long it takes for Young to dominate at the NFL level, one thing is for certain: Few players have ever been considered as can’t-miss as he is.

Chase Young is one of the 4-5 best players I've ever evaluated. https://t.co/qXkqNaZW35 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 11, 2020

And we’re happy to see he already has the bar set high for himself.

"Lamar Jackson." —Chase Young on the NFL QB he's most looking forward to sacking pic.twitter.com/9xcCaH0N3l — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 15, 2020

Keep Chase-ing greatness, Young man.