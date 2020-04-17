The best player in the 2020 NFL Draft is not named Joe Burrow

Can you really write a hybrid NFL Draft-college football story and not lead with Joe Burrow?

As a senior at LSU, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, completing passes at a 76.3 clip. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national title, among a slew of other accolades.

All of those numbers – plus the fact that Cincinnati wants a quarterback and Burrow grew up in Ohio – add up to Burrow sitting in the top spot on most mock draft boards ahead of the April 23 NFL Draft.

But just as Burrow is universally slotted at No. 1, the No. 2 slot hasn’t been up for much debate either. It belongs to the young man that many believe is the best player available: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Well, actually, Young doesn’t really have any doubters.

In his last two seasons at Ohio State, Chase Young has been nothing short of remarkable. He’s recorded 26.5 sacks to go along with 7 forced fumbles, and it looks as if he will follow in the footsteps of recent Ohio State pass rushers Nick and Joey Bosa in becoming the face of an NFL franchise’s defense for years to come.

In fact, former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bobby Carpenter believes the Bosa brothers’ success is even more of a reason to be high on Young in this draft.

“The Bosas haven’t only been good, they’ve been great. There will be a lot of that coming from Chase Young and because he’s a polished pass rusher, he can do it in a multitude of ways.”

Carpenter is just one of many that believe Young is destined for greatness – including Young himself.

In a sit down interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor, Young was asked if he think he’s the best player in the draft.

“Yes, definitely. I know so, I know I’m the best. Definitely.”

As we stated before, he isn’t alone in that belief.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge laid out the statistics, many of which are astronomical in nature.

“Chase Young was more productive across the board than Nick Bosa … Young has more sacks, tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles than Bosa. Young was the only FBS player in 2019 whose average tackle produced negative yardage.”

NFL Network’s Charley Casserly believes Young has a chance to be even better than one of the most highly-touted No. 1 picks in the last decade, 3-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, who was the top pick in 2014.

“He can set the edge on the run, he can beat you with speed on the outside and counter with quickness back on the inside. He’s a more productive player and healthier than Jadeveon Clowney.”

Strong words from Casserly.

With this type of praise and hype entering the league, Young will be under a microscope early and often to see if he can produce at the level at which many believe he is capable.

Retired defensive end Chris Long, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, appeared on FS1’s First Things First on Friday morning. His message to Young from afar: Be patient even if things don’t come as easy right out of the gate.

“So much goes into pass rushing that you have no control over. It sometimes takes two or three years … My first few years were trying times, where I wondered if I was good enough. Chase might have moments like that, but he’s way more talented than I was and he’ll be great I think.”

Regardless of how long it takes for Young to dominate at the NFL level, one thing is for certain: Few players have ever been considered as can’t-miss as he is.

And we’re happy to see he already has the bar set high for himself.

Keep Chase-ing greatness, Young man.