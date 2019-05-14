Charges against Redskins safety Montae Nicholson dropped

Charges against Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson stemming from an altercation in December have been dropped.

Loudoun County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy McMullen confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the case against Nicholson has been dismissed. McMullen said attorney Michael Harrington, who represented victim Lamar Rolle, said his client had no interest in proceeding with criminal prosecution.

“Based on my review of all the evidence and (Rolle’s) lack of cooperation, it didn’t seem appropriate to try to go forward,” McMullen said in a phone interview.

Nicholson was arrested early in the morning of Dec. 18 and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public after a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman. Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery, and McMullen said that case remains open.

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie said the Redskins had no comment. Coach Jay Gruden recently said he expected Nicholson to be available to the team next season.

A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, Nicholson played in Washington’s first 14 games last season and had 41 tackles before being put on the reserve/non-football injury list . The 23-year-old is expected to compete for a starting safety job in 2019 alongside free agent signing Landon Collins.