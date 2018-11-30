Chargers RB Gordon, LB Mebane out for key game vs. Steelers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, linebacker Brandon Mebane and offensive tackle Joe Barksdale have been ruled out for Sunday night’s AFC showdown in Pittsburgh.

Gordon and Mebane did not practice this week. Barksdale was full participation before missing Friday’s session.

Gordon, who is sixth in the NFL in rushing, sprained the MCL in his right knee during Sunday’s 45-10 win over Arizona. Austin Ekeler is expected to get the start in place of Gordon.

Mebane will miss his second straight game while dealing with what coach Anthony Lynn says is a family issue. Mebane is fifth on the team in tackles (43) and has one sack. Damion Square is likely to get the start.

Barksdale is out due to a non-injury related issue. He was originally listed as questionable before being downgraded.

Los Angeles (8-3) has also listed wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quad) as questionable.