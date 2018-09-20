Chargers-Rams Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Rams by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chargers 1-1, Rams 2-0

SERIES RECORD – Rams lead 6-5

LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Rams 27-24, Nov. 23, 2014

LAST WEEK – Chargers beat Bills 31-20; Rams beat Cardinals 34-0

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 14, Rams No. 1

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (11t), PASS (3).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (13).

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (13), PASS (10).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – First meeting between two Los Angeles NFL teams since Nov. 13, 1994, when Raiders defeated Rams 20-17. . Chargers have won two of past three against Rams. . Since Week 11 of last season, Chargers lead league in offense, averaging 436.9 yards per game. . Chargers QB Philip Rivers has thrown three or more TD passes and has passer rating over 100 in three straight regular-season games. Rivers averaged 246.7 yards in three previous meetings vs. Rams. . RB Melvin Gordon has scored three touchdowns and averaged 111.3 scrimmage yards in past three vs. NFC. . WR Mike Williams became 37th player to catch TD pass from Rivers last week. . S Derwin James first rookie defensive back with sack in first two games since 1999. . Rams are 2-0 for first time since 1991, when they started 6-0 en route to third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. . Rams QB Jared Goff unbeaten in five starts vs. AFC teams with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Goff has 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in past seven starts overall dating to last season. . RB Todd Gurley had 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of past four games vs. AFC. . WR Brandin Cooks averaging 16.1 yards per catch since 2016, fourth best in NFL. . DT Aaron Donald leads league with 39 sacks since entering NFL in 2014. . CB Marcus Peters has three straight games with interception vs. Chargers, all with Kansas City. … Fantasy Tip: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will split touches with Gordon. Ekeler is one of four running backs in league with 100 or more rushing (116) and receiving (108) yards this season.