Ravens rookie QB Jackson poised to start with Flacco out
AP
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Bosa missed the first nine games due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He is expected to see limited snaps, with Damion Square likely getting the start.
Bosa and the Chargers will face a Broncos offensive line that is missing two starters to season-ending injuries.
In New Orleans, newly signed receiver Brandon Marshall is a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Eagles after joining the team on Monday. The Saints also are without two starters, OT Terron Armstead and DE Marcus Davenport.