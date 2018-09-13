Chargers-Bills Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-1) at BUFFALO (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 0-1, Buffalo 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 24-12-2

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Bills 54-24, Nov. 19, 2017

LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Chiefs 38-28; Bills lost to Ravens 47-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 19, Bills No. 32

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (11), PASS (2).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (13), PASS (22).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (25), PASS (32).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (19), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers coach Anthony Lynn served as Bills interim coach for 2016 season finale after Rex Ryan was fired. Lynn was candidate for Bills job before Sean McDermott got it. … Chargers have won three straight and 17 of past 22 meetings. … Chargers have outscored Bills by combined 113-44 in past three meetings, and not trailed since 23-14 loss on Oct. 19, 2008. … QB Philip Rivers is 4-1 against Bills with 1,115 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and one interception. With 424 yards passing against Chiefs, Rivers topped 400 yards for 10th time — tied for fourth on NFL career list. … RB Melvin Gordon had career-best 102 yards receiving against Chiefs. … CB Casey Hayward intercepted two of Bills QB Nathan Peterman’s five first-half interceptions in last meeting. … Bills first-round pick QB Josh Allen to make first career start after Peterman went 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in two-plus quarters against Ravens. … Bills traded up five spots to select Allen out of Wyoming — highest in draft order Buffalo has chosen QB. Allen finished 6 of 15 for 74 yards and 26 yards rushing last week. … Bills only NFL team to not score TD in Week 1. … RB LeSean McCoy had 22 yards rushing on seven carries, and one catch for minus-1 yard. … Loss to Ravens was Bills’ second-most lopsided margin of defeat, behind 56-10 loss to New England on Nov. 18, 2007. … Buffalo managed 153 yards offense against Ravens, fewest since 145 in 40-7 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8, 2006. … Defense allowed Ravens to score six touchdowns on six trips inside 20. … First-round pick LB Tremaine Edmunds became Bills’ first rookie to have sack in season opener since 2002. … Fantasy Tip: Pick your poison with Rivers and Gordon both having chances of putting up big numbers. Chargers’ defense worth consideration against Bills popgun attack and patchwork offensive line.