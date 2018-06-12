Charean Williams wins PFWA’s McCann Award

Charean Williams has won the Dick McCann Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Williams, the 50th McCann Award winner, is the first woman to receive the honor from the PFWA. Williams is entering her 25th year of NFL coverage in 2018, and her second at Pro Football Talk.

Williams became one of the first two women members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in 2007. She has been a selector for the past 12 Hall of Fame election cycles and is a member of the Hall’s Contributor Selection Committee. She was the 24th president of the PFWA, serving from 2009-10.

Prior to joining Pro Football Talk, NBC’s digital NFL site, in 2017, Williams spent 17 years covering the NFL and Dallas Cowboys for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She began covering the NFL as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter at the Orlando Sentinel in 1994.

