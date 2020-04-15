You’d be hard-pressed to find a player more valuable to his franchise than Christian McCaffrey is to the Carolina Panthers.

After being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, McCaffrey has doubled as the Panthers top runner and receiver, leading the team in rushing yards, receptions, and receiving yards over the past three years.

It was that type of production that led the Panthers to bestowing a hefty new contract upon their All-Pro running back on Monday.

Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey is signing a four-year extension, averaging $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2020

One year after Ezekiel Elliott signed a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys to become the highest paid running back in league history at $15 million per year, McCaffrey has now leap-frogged Elliott into the top spot.

So…what comes next for the Panthers?

It’s hard to argue with Carolina’s willingness t0 pay McCaffrey at this point. His numbers not only stack up against some of the best running backs to ever play the game, but also some of the best wide receivers.

First 3 NFL seasons: Rush yds

Christian McCaffrey (2,920)

Marcus Allen (2,879) Rec yds

Christian McCaffrey (2,523)

Marvin Harrison (2,478) Receptions

Christian McCaffrey (303)

DeAndre Hopkins (239) Yds from scrim

Christian McCaffrey (5,443)

Barry Sanders (5,391) — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) April 14, 2020

But can he live up to such a garish new deal? Was it wise for the Panthers to spend so extravagantly on a running back, a position that many consider outdated?

Well, it seems like the Panthers didn’t only pay McCaffrey as a running back – they paid him as the game’s greatest dual-purpose threat who will now serve as the new face of the franchise in the wake of Cam Newton‘s departure.

Ryan Clark discussed McCaffrey assuming the role that Newton filled for nearly a decade in Carolina.

“When you went to Carolina Panthers games last year, there were some 22 jerseys out there … but more than that, there were No. 1 jerseys. That guy isn’t there. You need a face of the franchise. You need somebody to get fans into the stands. You’re paying for production. You’re paying to have a face of the franchise. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are paying for championships.”

You’re definitely paying for production. Last season, McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, and also posted 1,005 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Because of the production, and because of the persona, Stephen A. Smith believes the deal was a no-brainer for the Panthers, despite Max Kellerman detailing a discounted route that the Panthers could have taken involving multiple franchise tags.

“He has been the face, as far as I’m concerned, of the Carolina Panthers franchise for the last season and a half. He’s really elevated his stock. Not to mention he’s not just a running back, he’s a football player. He’s an all-purpose back.”

Jason Whitlock shared similar sentiments regarding McCaffrey’s playing style, positing that his all-purpose approach is tailor-made for the 2020 version of the NFL. For Whitlock, it explains why McCaffrey got a huge payday and Tennessee Titans running back and defending rushing champion Derrick Henry was franchise-tagged.

Whitlock compared Henry and McCaffrey to NFL legends Jerome Bettis and Marshall Faulk, respectively.

“Jerome Bettis and Marshall Faulk played at the same time. Marshall Faulk was an MVP of the league … because of his versatility. It’s great what Derrick Henry has done, but it’s probably more sustainable what Christian McCaffrey brings to the table in this modern NFL.”

.@WhitlockJason gives the edge to Christian McCaffrey over Derrick Henry "What I think Derrick Henry is, is an updated version of Jerome Bettis… I just think in this modern NFL, what McCaffrey brings to the table is more sustainable." pic.twitter.com/UX9zPe9KOk — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 14, 2020

When it comes to paying running backs, as Whitlock discussed, the question isn’t about what they have produced up until payday, but whether or not that production can be maintained after payday.

The Dallas Cowboys made Elliott the highest paid running back prior to last season, and though his individual numbers were still elite after signing the new contract, the Cowboys missed the playoffs for the second time in his four professional seasons.

And, only two years after Todd Gurley was made the highest paid running back in the league by the Los Angeles Rams, he was released after injuries limited his effectiveness over the past two seasons.

Forever a part of our history. Thank you, @TG3II. pic.twitter.com/XFBlFLNE0q — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

Skip Bayless discussed why this contract concerns him going forward, namely because McCaffrey is considered a smaller back at 5’11”, 205 pounds.

“[McCaffrey] is everything I would want as the centerpiece of my locker room … but my gut tells me … he will not be worth this contract. This contract could pay him as much as $75 million over the next six years … I don’t think he can take the pounding.”

"Christian McCaffrey is a stud of a young man. High class, high character, extreme intangibles. Just on intangibles alone, I would put him on a Hall of Fame arc. But my gut tells me and history is screaming that he will not be worth this contract." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/SdVuhp7LZU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 14, 2020

For context, Gurley is 6’1″, 224 pounds. Elliott is 6’0″, 228 pounds. Henry is 6’3″, 247 lbs.

We won’t get an answer as to whether McCaffrey’s contract was a smart move for the Panthers financially and production-wise until after the upcoming season and beyond.

But in terms of pinpointing and locking down a new franchise centerpiece, Carolina has succeeded.

Carolina, we couldn’t change your mind if we tried.