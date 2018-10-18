Cards right guard Pugh active with big wrap on left hand

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals right guard Justin Pugh was active for Thursday night’s game against Denver, his injured left hand encased in a large cast-like wrap.

There were no other surprises among inactives. Broncos left guard Ron Leary (Achilles tendon) and right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) already had been declared out, as was Cardinals left guard Mike Iupati (back) and safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs).

Also inactive for Denver were quarterback Kevin Hogan, cornerback Adam Jones, safety Dymonte Thomas, inside linebacker Alexander Johnson and outside linebacker Shane Ray.

Inactive for Arizona were quarterback Sam Bradford, running back T.J. Logan, cornerback Deatrick Nichols, outside linebacker Jeremy Vujnovich and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.